HC wants complaint panel against illegal hoardings

The High Court of Karnataka has asked the BBMP to set up a grievance redressal committee for citizens to register complaints on illegal hoardings and flexes.

The court has also asked the BBMP to act on such complaints immediately and take penal action against the offenders.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice A S Oka and Justice H T Narendra Prasad was hearing a PIL on the civic body’s failure to remove a large number of unauthorised hoardings and flexes in the city.

The court also directed the state to place the date of the action taken (if any) under the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1981, within the BBMP’s limits.

It also inquired if the draft of the BBMP Outdoor Signage and Public Messaging 2018, has come into force. The court adjourned the hearing of the case to July 23.