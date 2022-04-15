Heavy rains lash Bengaluru for second day in a row

The city received heavy rains for the second consecutive day on Thursday. The evening showers which lasted for around two hours flooded several areas in south Bengaluru.

While the city received an average of 8.5 mm of rainfall on Wednesday, it was 12 mm on Thursday.

Officials from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) told DH that the heavy rains resulted in the uprooting of trees in at least five locations—Bannerghatta Road, Chamarajpet, Kathriguppe Basketball ground and Yeshwantpur. “Residents from low-lying areas around Kamakhya Theatre in Banashankari II Stage reported flooding,” an official from the BBMP control room said.

As per the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell (KSNDMC) data, severe inundation was witnessed on Palm Grove Road, Ejipura, HSR Sector 2 and 3, Anugraha Layout in Bilekahalli, parts of Arakere on Bannerghatta Road, BEML Layout in RR Nagar and Hosakerehalli. As many as 50 houses were flooded near Yelachenahalli due to the overflowing of a drain. Citizens reported damage to electrical appliances and furniture.

According to meteorology officials from KSNDMC, the highest rainfall (until 10 pm) was recorded in Vidyapeetha ward (72 mm) followed by Sarakki (47.5 mm) and Chikkajala (44 mm).

Even though Wednesday’s rainfall brought down the mercury levels, many felt it was hot due to a substantial increase in the relative humidity levels coupled with cloudy weather.

IMD officials said that the thunderstorms will lash the city on Friday followed by light to moderate spells of rains for the next two to three days with temperatures ranging from 33 degree centigrade (maximum) to 21 degrees (minimum).