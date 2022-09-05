Heavy rains to disrupt Cauvery water supply in parts of Bengaluru

Torrential rains overnight brought the capital city of Bengaluru to its knees on Monday as several areas were inundated, and water-logging on roads including arterial ones hit traffic flow while boats and tractors were pressed into service in certain parts. Adding to the woes, water supply in several areas of the city will be affected on Tuesday owing to heavy rains.

According to a release by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), the Cauvery catchment area and Tore KaadanaHalli have witnessed an increase in water level over the last few days, leaving the pumping station equipment submerged.

Water supply to Bengaluru through third and fourth pumping units of Cauvery second stage has been affected, the release said. While the third unit pumps upto 330 MLD of water, the fourth unit pumps 550 MLD of water.

According to senior BWSSB officials, the pumping station plays a crucial role in ensuring water supply to the city and hence, they are working towards ensuring quick resolution.

The areas that are likely to be affected include: Malleshwaram, Yeshwantpur, Seshadripuram, Okalipuram, Yelahanka, Jakkur, Hanumanthanagar, Srinagar, Moodalapalya, BEML Layout, Ramamurthy Nagar, JP Nagar, Nayandahalli, Silk Board colony, Mahadevapura, Singasandra, SBM Colony, HRBR Layout, Nagavara, Kamakshipalya, Frazer Town, Avenue Road, Majestic, Gandhinagar, Laggere, Marathahalli, Bommanahalli, Mysore road, Kodigehalli, Bannerghatta Road, Domlur, and surrounding areas.