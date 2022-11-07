Hindu Janajagruti Samiti files police complaint against Vir Das's show in Bengaluru

Right-wing group 'Hindu Janajagruti Samiti' on Monday approached the police here, seeking cancellation of a show by stand-up comedian Vir Das, alleging that it will hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus and show India in bad light to the world.

They have lodged a police complaint in this regard at the Vyalikaval police station here.

"It has been noticed that the controversial comedian Vir Das is holding a comedy show on November 10 at Chowdiah Memorial Hall in Malleshwaram, Bengaluru. Earlier, he had made derogatory statements against women, our Prime Minister and India at John F Kennedy Center in Washington DC, America, and denigrated the nation," Mohan Gowda, State Spokesperson, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti said in a statement.

Pointing out that Das had said "in India, we worship women in the day and rape them at night" during the performance, the outfit said a case was registered by the Mumbai Police in this regard, and it is a serious offence under the Indian Penal Code.

In this background, it is not right to allow such a controversial person to hold such a programme in a "communally sensitive area like Bengaluru", the statement further said, "When Karnataka is already facing many law and order problems due to communal incidents, such events which could vitiate the law and order should not be allowed. We demand that this programme should be cancelled immediately."

In September, a show by stand-up comedian Atul Khatri could not take place in the city. after the police denied permission, citing the "late, incomplete application" by the organisers for the no-objection certificate.

Earlier, a show by another stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was cancelled in Bengaluru, as police claimed the organisers had not taken permission. Hindutva organisations also had petitioned the police chief, accusing Faruqui of hurting religious sentiments.