Hospital staffer promises kidney, cheats patient of Rs 6 lakh

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 10 2021, 02:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2021, 03:50 ist
A staff of a well-known hospital allegedly cheated a 54-year-old private firm employee of Rs 6 lakh by promising to arrange a kidney for his transplantation.

K V Raj, a resident of Hoodi, said in his complaint to the Mahadevapura police that he had kidney ailments and was undergoing dialysis at the private hospital for the past three years.

The accused Shivananda allegedly suggested that Raj should undergo transplantation to avoid spending for dialysis.

Shivananda assured Raj that he would arrange a kidney and asked for Rs 6 lakh. Raj paid him Rs 5 lakh in cash in May 2019 and Rs 1 lakh by cheque on July 27, 2019.

While taking the money, Shivananda assured the kidney would be ready in three months, but asked for more time saying he was searching for a donor. He also assured to return the money with interest if he failed to arrange a kidney. But Shivananda did neither.

A cheating case has been filed and further investigations are underway.

