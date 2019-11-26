Hulimavu breach: Lifetime’s savings gone in a flash

People living around Hulimavu Lake started to pick up the pieces on Monday, a day after floods caused extensive damage.

Residents of independent homes spent the day scouring for valuables and important documents. Apartment dwellers joined BBMP workers to clear floodwater from the basement.

Cars, motorcycles, refrigerators and washing machines besides beds, groceries and water tanks have been damaged after floodwater entered homes. The water flow was so intense the residents of RR Layout had to pull down the boundary wall to flush it out. The floodwater polluted underground water tanks in apartments.