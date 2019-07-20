IMA founder in ED custody, may arrive in B'luru today

Mohammed Mansoor Khan, the founder of I Monetary Advisory (IMA), was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi in the early hours of Friday, soon after landing from Dubai.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the multi-crore investment scam involving the company, had traced Khan to Dubai through its sources and persuaded him to come back to India and surrender before the law, sources said.

Khan landed in New Delhi at 1.55 am on Friday, carrying an emergency certificate. The EC is a one-way travel document which an Indian citizen can use to enter India during an emergency. Khan carried the EC as his passport was suspended days after he fled India on June 8 and his company wound up.

Since a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against him by both the SIT and the Enforcement Directorate’s Bengaluru zonal office, the Foreigners’ Regional Registration Office (FRRO) sent a fax to the Bengaluru police, notifying his arrival. The LOC had asked for detaining and handing Khan over to the Bengaluru police for investigation over a cheating case registered at the Commercial Street police station.

The ED, under its assistant director S K Sinha, then took Khan into custody. SIT officers are in Delhi to arrest Khan but that will take some time.

Khan was not produced before any court on Friday and is still in the ED’s custody. ED officials may bring him to Bengaluru by Saturday and produce him before a special court.