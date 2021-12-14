In Bengaluru, cloudy conditions and drizzle forecast for two more days

Cloudy conditions interspersed with light rainfall prevailed in many parts of Bengaluru on Monday, replacing the sunny weather and intermittent drizzle.

Outer areas falling the BBMP’s Mahadevapura and Yelahanka zones received more rainfall than others.

While some areas received showers early in the morning, others saw rainfall in the afternoon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally cloudy conditions and light rainfall over the next two days.

Under the influence of light to moderate easterlies that are prevailing over the southern peninsular on lower levels, North Interior Karnataka and coastal Karnataka are experiencing dry weather conditions while isolated rain is being recorded in South Interior Karnataka. However, between December 15 and 17, South Interior Karnataka will also experience dry weather, the IMD said.

Due to the dry conditions, the temperature has also dipped slightly in North Interior Karnataka. Davangere recorded the lowest temperature of 14.3 degrees on Monday. In Bengaluru and other parts of South Interior Karnataka, the temperature might be lower, after the prevalence of dry weather conditions, the weatherman said.

No alerts have been issued in the state, however.

