Income tax dept raids B'luru realty firm, Congress politicians before elections

Officials of the Income Tax Department raided politicians and a prominent real estate company on Sunday.

The development has assumed significance as the Karnataka assembly elections are just three days away.

The places included a luxury flat located in the Traan Insignia apartment complex in Koramangala 6th Block, Southeast Bengaluru. It reportedly belongs to a promoter of the Bagmane Group, a real estate company.

Unconfirmed reports said officials also searched the Koramangala house of the late S M Sunitha, the sister of former chief minister S M Krishna.

While the department didn't comment on the search operation, sources claimed that the raids were linked to the supply of "illegal" money for election malpractices.

Bagmane Group could not be reached for comments.

On Sunday, Congress leader Priyank Kharge stated that the income tax department raided the party's Kalaburagi district minority president, Wajid Ali. In addition, it also raided the house and offices of another functionary, Arvind Chavan.

The taxman has been raiding various places for unaccounted-for cash, jewellery and other valuables meant for distribution as bribes to voters.

EC seizures

In a separate incident, the Flying Surveillance Team (FST) deployed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) seized Rs 37 lakh in cash from a house in Bengaluru, a senior official said. The money source is being investigated and the income tax department has been notified, a senior official said.

"The cash seizure doesn't appear to be linked to voter bribery," the official told DH.