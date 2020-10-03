ISKCON Bengaluru temple to reopen on October 5

After nearly six months since its closure following the imposition of the lockdown in the city due to Covid-19, the ISKCON temple here on Saturday said it is all set to reopen for the visitors on October 5.

The decision to reopen comes in the wake of the lifting of restrictions on religious congregations as per the guidelines issued by the Centre, the opening hours on weekdays is 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and again from 4 to 8 pm and on weekends it will remain open from 9.30 am to 8 pm, the temple said in a release.

It is mandatory to follow strict protocols, wearing masks is compulsory for all visitors, and as a precautionary measure those aged below 10 years and above 65 years and pregnant women are advised not to visit the temple keeping their safety in mind, it said.

Noting that measures such as sanitisation of hands and feet, the thermal screening process will be done at the premises for all visitors, the temple said, lifts will be operational in a limited capacity and only for the needy, the gifts and book counters will be open, and 'Kalyana mandapas' will be available to the public for bookings.

Visitors can also enjoy daily darshan by visiting the official website, it added.