<p>Kuala Lumpur: Jailed former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was convicted by a court on Friday on all 21 counts of money laundering over his role in the multibillion-dollar fraud scandal at state fund 1MDB.</p><p>A high court had earlier also found Najib guilty on all four charges of abuse of power.</p><p>He was accused of receiving illegal transfers of more than 2.3 billion ringgit ($569.45 million) from 1MDB and had consistently denied wrongdoing.</p><p>The judge had yet to deliver sentencing.</p>