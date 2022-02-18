Karnataka Cabinet clears Nandi Hills rope-way project

The Cabinet on Friday approved a rope-way project at Nandi Hills, a popular getaway located some 60 km away from Bengaluru.

The Nandi Hills rope-way project will cost Rs 93.4 crore. It will be implemented under public-private partnership on a Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer basis. The rope-way will run a length of 2.93 km and have 18 towers, according to Health Minister K Sudhakar, who is the Chikballapur MLA.

A round trip in the rope-way will take around 28 minutes and it will consist of 50 cabins, each able to carry 10 passengers. The project will also include development of modern amenities for tourists like restaurants, food courts, shops and so on.

In other decisions, the Cabinet granted administrative approval to a project worth Rs 840 crore to treat the Vrishabhavathi river water.

According to sources, the project will provide treated water to parts of Nelamangala, Doddaballpur and Tumakuru districts. The project will be similar to the Koramangala-Challaghatta valley project, which provides treated sewage water from Bengaluru to lakes in Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts.

The Cabinet also discussed Energy Conservation and Energy Efficiency Policy 2021-26. The policy aims at improving efficiency at town corporations, homes, agricultural, commercial and industrial establishments.

This is part of the Nationally Determined Contribution goals of the country, to control global warming by reducing CO2 emissions.

Budget likely on March 4?

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is likely to present the 2022-23 Budget on March 4, sources said. This came up for discussion in the Cabinet meeting on Friday. The government is also considering March 7 as budget day, sources added.

