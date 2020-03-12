Karnataka High Court to police: Check if de-addiction centres function by rules

Following accusations that a de-addiction centre forcibly held a man, the Karnataka high court asked the police to check if such centres function by the rules and have the necessary permits.

A high court division bench of Justices S N Satyanarayana and Ashok G Nijagannavar instructed the Director-General and Inspector-General of Police to submit a report on the de-addiction centres while hearing a habeas corpus petition.

The petitioner, T R Sachin, claimed that 54-year-old Ravi had been forcibly kept in 4S Alcohol and Substance Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre near Kengeri for 235 days.

Justice Satyanarayana observed that he also came across media reports of rehab centres forcibly holding people. "There are centres that employ bouncers and ensure the person admitted does not venture outside,” he said, recommending action against centres illegally holding people and functioning without permits.

The bench wanted to know the number of de-addiction centres in the state and if they have obtained legal permits. It also sought information on the number of people admitted at the centres and if their staffers were qualified. The court adjourned the case to March 16.

In the previous hearing, the petitioner said Ravi’s sister had admitted him to the de-addiction centre and sought his immediate release. Following its direction, the Jnanabharati police produced Ravi before the court.

During the hearing, Ravi said he was held forcibly at the centre for 235 days and prayed for release.

Ravi said part of his father’s plot in Yeshwantpur was sold for Rs 54 lakh and the money was deposited in a bank in both his and his sister’s names. "It is true that I consume alcohol, but I do not disturb anyone. When I demand my share of the money, my sister had admitted me to the de-addiction centre,” Ravi told the police.

On Wednesday, the court considered Ravi’s statement and ordered the Yeshwantpur police to present Ravi’s sister in the next hearing.