KC General contract workers demand extension of service

Twelve doctors and 60 nurses employed on contract at Malleswaram’s KC General Hospital during the first and second Covid waves protested before the Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday, demanding an extension of their services.

While their contracts end this month, hospital authorities said they have approached the Health Department for extending their services. As they await a decision, the contract health workers stare at an uncertain future.

“I previously worked in Shivamogga. Because of the pandemic, I came to work in Bengaluru from my native Chikkamagaluru,” said a nurse who worked in KC General’s isolation ward.

Despite working hard, contracting Covid two or three times, and infecting family members and putting them at risk, they will be relieved on September 30. “We need an extension. We saved lives. We don’t have job security and didn’t get leave for quarantine,” one of them said.

Showering flowers, clapping or clanging utensils will not help corona warriors, the nurses said.

“Today, we’re on the streets. Not just our hospital, contract workers in all districts should get an extension. When the government calls for permanent positions, we should get preference and reservation for having served during the pandemic,” the nurse said.

“There is a circular that their tenures will end by September,” said KC General Hospital medical superintendent Dr B R Venkateshaiah.

“We’ve told them that a representation can be made to the health department director and commissioner. We can request for an extension,” Dr Venkateshaiah said.

However, the nurses did not attend hospital duties on Wednesday and have gone to give a representation to the government.

Jayanagar General and CV Raman Hospital are also planning to request an extension. All over the state, there are health workers who need an extension.