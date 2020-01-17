KSCA installs plastic shredder to address PET bottle waste

Adopting eco-friendly initiatives at the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium, including solar power, sub-air system, bio-gas unit etc., in the past, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Thursday added yet another service by installing plastic bottle shredder machine to address the plastic waste generated during the matches.

The PET bottle shredder unit, installed with assistance and sponsorship by various corporate companies, neutralises PET bottle (water and beverage bottles) waste, besides creating awareness among people on the need to recycle plastic waste.

“Even though the KSCA is making all efforts to avoid distribution of drinking water bottles to spectators, in some of the hospitality stands plastic water bottles pile up as waste not only during the match but even on non-match days," the KSCA said in a statement.

"The bottle crushing machine would crush and collect the waste in the form of granules, which can be used to make products like caps, sweat T-shirts and sports shoes,” the statement added.

According to the engineers, the plastic bottle shredder machine can shred around four lakh plastic bottles per annum.