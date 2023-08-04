Lalbagh: Independence Day flower show opening draws a huge crowd

Following the inauguration of the Independence Day flower show, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah addressed the media at the glass house in Lalbagh Botanical Garden on Friday. The flower show will run until August 15.

Siddaramaiah lauded the arrangement of the flower show and highlighted the historical importance of the botanical garden. He also appreciated the efforts of Kengal Hanumanthaiah in expanding the botanical garden to cover a sprawling 240 acres.

The flower show this year pays tribute to Kengal Hanumanthaiah, who played a key role in the construction of the Vidhana Soudha in the city.

Hundreds gather for inauguration

While the chief minister's presence and departure drew loud cheers from the crowd, they quickly turned into dismayed cries and boos when the people were informed that the flower show would be open for public viewing only from Saturday.

Many people shifted their attention to the band that continued to play patriotic music while several rushed to the barricades and demanded to be let in.

A quick call was taken by the Horticulture department officials, who began letting people in around 7.10 pm.

Chaos ensued momentarily as people jostled to be among the first to witness this year's Independence Day flower show. Their excitement couldn't be dampened even by the department officials who announced that everyone would have to vacate the premises by 8 pm, as the main gates to the garden would close by then.

The assistant directors of the Lalbagh garden told DH that the area around Kengal Hanumanthaiah's bust would be barricaded to avoid hold-ups during the public viewing tomorrow.

"We will work tonight to fine-tune some last-minute arrangements and add some final touches to ensure everything goes smoothly tomorrow," said Chetan, one of the assistant directors.