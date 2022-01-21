Missing cobblestones leave holes on Bengaluru's Church Street

Flaunting a new look in 2018 at a cost of Rs 9 crore, Church Street has now opened up with at least 15 ‘potholes’. With hardly any maintenance, the cobblestones on the 750-metre stretch have begun to get dislodged at many places leaving black patches along the swanky road.

Stretching from Brigade Road to St Marks’s Road, Church Street was hand laid with 5 lakh crafted cobblestones over a period of two months. However, due to neglect, the cobblestones have not only been broken but have disappeared. The granite slabs along the footpath have also been damaged.

Deepak Batavia, president of the Church Street Shop Owners’ Association said, “We contacted BBMP but only got assurances that they will be fixed soon.” Some vendors also complained that except for clearing garbage, the road hardly saw any maintenance. “The plants along the footpath are rarely trimmed and watered. There is dirt and trash in the bushes,” a vendor said.

Though cobblestoned roads develop fewer problems, they require routine maintenance, according to experts. “Once in six months or a year, tiles have to be regrouted. The tiles have to be checked if they have broken and the loose ones are to be replaced. Also, a good wash at regular intervals will help keep the road clean,” said Naresh Narasimhan, an architect and urban designer.

BBMP officials told DH that the issue has come to their notice and work is expected to start next week. “We have identified missing stones at 12 spots. We will replace them soon,” a senior BBMP official said.

However, the officials confessed that the civic body was yet to appoint an annual maintenance contractor as the Defect Liability Period (DLP) has expired. “As of now, whenever there is a complaint, our officers reach out to the contractor who worked on the road and get it repaired,” the official said.

“As of now, we are working with the agency that executed the project to repair the road as and when the need arises. Our engineers also inspect the road regularly. We will also give an annual maintenance contract soon,” said BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta.

