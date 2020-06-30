More staffers at Jayadeva test Covid-19 positive; OPD closure extended

With 13 more of their staffers testing positive for Covid-19, the outpatient department at the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research will remain closed till July 4.

The ward was closed for a week after their staffers tested positive and were scheduled to open on Monday. In all, 16 of their staffers, including cardiologists, staff nurses, cath lab technicians, and ward helpers, have tested positive. Two of them have lost their ability to taste and smell.

The state-run super specialty hospital sees 1,500 outpatients a day and its closure would come as a huge blow to poor patients depending on its services. Jayadeva is the only government facility to have cardiologists.

PMSSY Hospital in the Victoria Hospital campus, the only other government hospital to have six cardiologists, is currently being used as a quarantine facility.

Dr C N Manjunath, the director, Jayadeva, said: “Ten female staffers and six male staffers have tested positive. Two have lost their sense of smell and taste, but are otherwise doing fine. There is no other government heart hospital for patients in the city, but we have given our patients teleconsultation contact numbers.”

Patients in need of consultations can fix teleconsultations with their respective consultants at 080-22977400, 267, 433, 456.