New restrictions in Bengaluru to curb Covid-19 spread

As Bengaluru is inching towards the 5,000-mark of fresh Covid-19 cases on daily basis, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, Kamal Pant on Wednesday imposed new prohibitory orders across Bengaluru to prevent further spread of Covid-19.

The police had already imposed prohibitory orders from April 4 to April 20 banning gatherings in the form of protests and rallies.

The latest prohibitory orders, a copy of which was accessed by DH, read, “The Prohibitory orders promulgated in connection with the strict adherence to certain measures by the public as mandated by the Government of Karnataka to prevent further spread of Covid-19 infection.”

While the previous prohibitory order had banned holding rallies and protest, the latest order by the Police Commissioner banned “operation of amenities like swimming pool, gymnasium and party halls, etc. in apartments and residential complexes in the limits of Bengaluru City.”

The latest prohibitory orders, according to officials, will come into force with immediate effect.