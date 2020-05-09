Nigerian national killed in Bengaluru

A 30-year-old Nigerian national was killed in East Bengaluru on Friday night after a fight broke out between the deceased and a local person.

The accused also sustained severe injuries and is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

The deceased has been identified as John Sunday. The incident happened on Friday night in Kacharakanahalli. The injured, who is accused of killing Sunday, has been identified as Manoj (28). SD Sharanappa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) said, both Sunday and Manoj fought over some issue. They assaulted each other. Manoj ended up stabbing Sunday to death with a knife.

"How Manoj knew Sunday, whether they were friends or had randomly met last night, the reason for the incident and their travel history is being verified," Sharanappa said.

According to an investigating officer, once Manoj recovers, the police will question him in the presence of doctors. The police will also inquire with the local people in Kacharakanahalli as to whether any of them is aware of the reason for their fight. We are also trying to get in touch with Sunday's friends to know more details about him. We will find out the reason for the murder at the earliest, the officer added.

Sunday's body has been shifted to Bowring Hospital mortuary. A case of murder has been registered in Banaswadi police station and a probe is on.

