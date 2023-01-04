No BF.7, XBB.1.5 Covid variants found in KIA arrivals

No BF.7, XBB.1.5 variants of Covid found among Bengaluru airport arrivals

On Tuesday, the health department received the sequencing results of 23 passengers who were found to be Covid-positive in November and December

Navya P K
Navya P K, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 04 2023, 00:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2023, 02:44 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

No samples with BF.7 or XBB.1.5 - the variants said to be driving up Covid cases in China and US, respectively - have been found so far in the genomic sequencing results for samples from international arrivals at the Kempegowda International Airport here.

On Tuesday, the health department received the sequencing results of 23 passengers who were found to be Covid-positive in November and December.

Health commissioner D Randeep confirmed that only familiar sub-lineages of Omicron have been detected.

The results of 11 other cases identified in December are still awaited.

The results so far are of 12 samples detected in December and another 11 from November.

Of the samples from December, eight could not be sequenced as the viral load was too low (Ct value above 30). Similarly, five samples from November couldn't be sequenced.

Of the 10 samples that could be sequenced overall, seven were of XBB.1, one BA.5.2, one BQ.1.1 and one of BQ.1.8.1. "None of these is of concern," Randeep said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Kempegowda International Airport
Bengaluru news
Karnataka
Covid-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Denmark marks first year with no bank heists

Denmark marks first year with no bank heists

Zampa tries 'Mankading' but is himself stumped

Zampa tries 'Mankading' but is himself stumped

Ticket to busk: Musicians vie for Paris metro spot

Ticket to busk: Musicians vie for Paris metro spot

Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

Demonetisation verdict: What is proportionality test?

Demonetisation verdict: What is proportionality test?

The epidemic of road deaths

The epidemic of road deaths

 