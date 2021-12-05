No complaint against SA traveller’s mysterious reports

No complaint filed yet against SA traveller’s mysterious RT-PCR reports

Difficult to file a complaint as he is already back in his home country, BBMP official says

Akhil Kadidal
Akhil Kadidal, H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 05 2021, 01:16 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2021, 01:53 ist
By the state government’s own internal records, the South African traveller has only two tests registered against his name. Credit: PTI File Photo

A day after the Karnataka government called for a case to be filed against the mysterious RT-PCR reports and hush-hush departure of India’s first Omicron case from the country, both the municipal officials and the police had not acted on the matter. 

On Friday, following a meeting held by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and senior ministers and health officials, Revenue Minister R Ashoka had said that directions had been issued to the “BBMP commissioner to register a police complaint to investigate how the traveller from South Africa obtained a Covid-19 RT-PCR test report that allowed him to leave the country.” 

On Saturday, however, when DH followed up with the matter, it found neither a complaint had been registered by the BBMP nor a case opened at the High Grounds police station. 

The 66-year-old pharma executive is said to have obtained a negative RT-PCR test from a testing lab in his native South Africa on November 17, before arriving at the Kempegowda International Airport on November 20, where he promptly tested positive for Covid-19. 

Also read: All five 'missing' SA travellers in Bengaluru traced and tested

However, by the state government’s own internal records, the South African traveller has only two tests registered against his name — both from November 20. “One of the tests was done at the airport, where he tested positive and the second was done at Shangri-La Hotel, where he was a guest,” said a source in the BBMP. 

While BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta noted that a show-cause notice had been filed against Shangri-La on Friday for allowing the 66-year-old traveller to leave the hotel, he added that he did not have specific knowledge of a complaint against the lab or the traveller himself. 

Another senior officer in the BBMP added that there is little possibility of filing a complaint against the traveller who is already back in his home country. “A show-cause notice has been filed against the hotel because they should have cross-checked his negative certificate with us before allowing him to leave,” added the BBMP’s Chief Health Officer, Dr Balasundar A S. 

The traveller’s genomic samples were collected on November 22, and according to the BBMP, even though the patient was still classified as “positive”, he then took a “self-investigation” test at a private lab on the following day (November 23), whereby the RT-PCR test report came back as negative. 

The missing third test

While there is no official record of this third test, a government source said that the BBMP had seen “the negative certificate but that it is now trying to verify the veracity of the certificate.” 

The BBMP declined to verify if a complaint had been filed against the private lab. Armed with the negative test, the traveller subsequently checked out of the hotel on November 26 to physically visit a unit of his firm at Bommasandra. He subsequently boarded an early morning flight to Dubai the next day. 

Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Omicron
Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News
basavaraj bommai
Bengaluru
South Africa
BBMP

What's Brewing

Meat, nutrition and the unpalatable politics of food

Meat, nutrition and the unpalatable politics of food

The three bowlers in Test cricket's 'Perfect 10' club

The three bowlers in Test cricket's 'Perfect 10' club

Total solar eclipse plunges Antarctica into darkness

Total solar eclipse plunges Antarctica into darkness

A chewing gum that could reduce Covid transmission?

A chewing gum that could reduce Covid transmission?

1 in 3 Indians step out without masks, survey finds

1 in 3 Indians step out without masks, survey finds

In Iraq, little people football team dreams big

In Iraq, little people football team dreams big

 