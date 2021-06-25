No good roads in Dasarahalli even 14 years after it came under BBMP: HC

There are no proper roads in Dasarahalli even 14 years after it was added to the BBMP, the high court noted on Thursday.

The court directed the state government to consider the BBMP's representation for releasing Rs 110.75 crore for various developmental works in the Dasarahalli zone in northern Bengaluru.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka gave the order while hearing a PIL petition filed by one L Ashwathanarayana Chowdhury for repairing roads and supplying drinking water in areas coming under the Dasarahalli assembly constituency.

The bench examined an affidavit filed by K Syed Athiqur Rahaman Idris, the BBMP's executive engineer for the Dasarahalli zone, which stated that a letter by the BBMP commissioner had been forwarded to the additional chief secretary of the urban development department.

According to the affidavit, on February 1, 2019, a sum of Rs 558.1 crore was allocated for the Dasarahalli zone but it was reduced to Rs 28.2 crore in September that year.

The hearing has been adjourned until July 28.