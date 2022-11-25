No surcharge in aggregator autos, Karnataka transport department caps commission at 5%

In a big relief to passengers travelling in auto rickshaws aggregated by Ola, Uber and Rapido, the Karnataka Transport Department on Friday issued an order that did away with the surcharge and limited the platform fee (commission) taken by the companies to 5 per cent excluding the GST.

As per the order, applicable to all the companies that aggregate auto rickshaws, passengers cannot be charged more than the fare fixed by the government except for the commission allowed by the department.

"As per the directions of the court, we held meetings with both the companies and the passengers. We took into considerations all the views placed before us before deciding on the platform fee of 5 per cent," Transport Commissioner S N Siddaramappa said.

The Karnataka High Court, in the interim, had allowed the aggregators to collect 10 per cent commission. Aggregators have been seeking a higher commission, which came to the fore during the discussion with the department.

The passengers, however, had demanded that all aggregators should adhere to fares fixed by the department. They had also demanded that the department introduce its own app, which was dismissed by the authorities.