Now, Bengaluru gets collapsible barricades

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have recently procured about 2,000 collapsible barricades from an overseas company. These barricades are 4-foot tall and made of fibre. They can be dismantled, according to the need, and installed at relevant spots across the city during VVIP movements, security and protests.
Speaking to DH, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, B R Ravikanthe Gowda, said, “We have procured 2,000 of these barricades that will be distributed to 45 traffic stations across the city. The existing iron barricades are heavy and difficult to move across the road during drunk driving checks and other emergencies.”
Collapsible barricades are easy to handle, easily portable and foldable and all-weather proof. Fastened by removable clips, these barricades can be dismantled and attached according to
the requirement at hand,” he said.
