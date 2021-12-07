One dead, seven hurt as speeding car sets off chain of collisions in Bengaluru

One person died and seven others were injured after a speeding Benz rammed another car from behind, leading to a chain of accidents, in an area under Halasuru traffic police limits of Bengaluru on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Hari Mahanth of Assam who worked at a pub for the past 10 years. He was travelling in the car that was hit first.

The Benz driver, Suveed, was also seriously injured in the incident and admitted to Manipal Hospital.

Other injured persons in the accident suffered minor injuries.

According to police, the speeding Benz had hit a car moving ahead of it on a busy arterial road in Channasandra near Indiranagar's 80 Feet Road. The impact was such that the car that was hit, in turn, rammed two autos and a mini lorry.

The two cars and autos were wrecked in the incident.

The Benz belonged to one Nandita Choudary, the police said, adding that they have obtained CCTV footage that clearly showed that Benz was speeding.

