Only fools aren't protesting farm laws: Samyukt Kisan Morcha's Harnek Singh

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which has been spearheading the protest against three farm laws, says all the people are opposing the controversial legislation while "only fools have remained silent".

Speaking at an event organised by Karnataka Janashakti here on Sunday, Morcha convener Harnek Singh accused the union government of imposing laws that are "against the nation's sovereignty". "It has been a year since the agitation against the law began. Farmers won't back out," he affirmed.

According to Singh, the time when the rights and struggles of farmers were determined by "others" is over. "Some talked of farmers’ rights only during elections. That's not possible now. Farmers are speaking up about their rights and will decide on the path of their agitation,” he said.

Singh said the union government had been trying to "sabotage" their agitation but farmers were united.

Kavitha Kuruganti of the Alliance for Sustainable and Holistic Agriculture said there were enough examples of the "damage" caused by the laws on APMCs. "The government doesn’t have a single example to show the laws are good," she added.

V Gayatri of Nammura Bhoomi Namagirali sees a "global conspiracy" behind the farm laws that favour corporate companies rather than farmers.

