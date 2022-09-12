Open boxes, faulty wires leak electricity from ad boards, kill people in rains 

The recent electrocution deaths due to faulty advertisement boards fixed on medians, bus stations, and other public places has triggered the debate on safety of electrical wires and preventive measures taken.

While both the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) have faulted advertisers and agencies, officials of the Karnataka State Department of Electrical Inspectorate told DH that the accidents could have been avoided if the civic body had referred applications seeking permission to set up illuminating advertisement boards to them.

T N Appachu, chief electrical officer to the Karnataka government, attributed the accidents to open boxes and faulty design structures.

“The open boxes and faulty cables result in current leakage, especially during the rains. The BBMP has to mandate that they provide permission to the advertisers only after seeking our approval. Our officials will inspect the board and the design to ensure such accidents can be avoided,” Appachu said.

Bescom officials said their responsibility ends with providing electrical connections to the boards. “It is similar to providing power supply to houses. We cannot decide the safety measures they should take. Only the BBMP that gives permission should ensure that,” said Nagarjuna D, technical director, Bescom.

Electricity theft

Electrocution incidents also happen when the boards are set up using illegally drawn power connections.

“Even in such cases, the ad firm should take responsibility since they draw the connection illegally. This is electricity theft, and our officials are keeping a watch on the incidents to remove the connections and book them for violations,” a senior Bescom official said.

Members of Outdoor Advertising Association of Bangalore said the BBMP’s process to grant permission for advertisement boards is ambiguous.

“In most places, it is allowed in the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model. It is unclear if we have taken necessary approvals.

“The Karnataka Municipal Corporations (KMC) Act, 1976, lays down the procedure and standard of illumination and electricity allowed, but many of the (rules) are neglected,” said Manmohan Singh, secretary of Outdoor Advertising Association of Bangalore.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath rejected the claims saying the civic body follows advertising policies.

“Advertising is banned except under a few plans. Only when there is a capital investment, we allow advertisement boards as per the PPP model and only these are given permission,” he said.

BBMP sources said the boards are not regularly inspected to ensure that safety precautions are in place.

Lack of insulation

Experts said electrocutions happen during rains and floods. “Electricity tends to pass through water due to faulty wires during floods, and increases the possibility of accidents,” said Appachu.

Lack of insulation could be another reason. “Wires may have skinned out resulting in current leakage. Also, weak joints and poor maintenance can aggravate the danger during rains,” said Nagarjuna.

Recent accidents

Last week, a 23-year-old woman was electrocuted to death when she touched a faulty advertisement board in Siddapura during the rains.

In May, a 35-year-old man died of electrocution while touching a wire drawn to power an advertisement board in the Hebbal bus stop.