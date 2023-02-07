Palike will seek bank loan to clear contractor dues

Palike will seek bank loan to clear contractor dues 

DH was the first to report the civic body’s new proposal in a report published on September 5, titled ‘Cash-strapped BBMP banks on new plan to clear bills’

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 07 2023, 03:51 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2023, 04:49 ist
According to the scheme, contractors can get the payment early by paying a certain interest to the bank upfront. The scheme will particularly benefit those who borrowed or took financial help from third parties to implement the work. Credit: Special Arrangement

The state government has permitted the BBMP to obtain a bank loan of Rs 400 crore to clear its dues to contractors waiting for up to two years for payment.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has come up with a novel scheme that allows the contractor to receive payment earlier by paying a bank interest rate. The Palike currently owes Rs 2,782 crore to contractors for work done in the years 2020-2021, 2021-2022, and 2022-2023.

DH was the first to report the civic body’s new proposal in a report published on September 5, titled ‘Cash-strapped BBMP banks on new plan to clear bills’. The state government’s consent will allow the BBMP to expedite the process of selecting the bank to roll out the scheme.

Also Read | Increasing wards to cost Rs 97 crore on staff salary: BBMP estimates

The Urban Development Department (UDD) has issued an order instructing the BBMP to create a transparent mechanism by making the list of contractors who opted for the scheme available in the public domain. Payments will be cleared based on the seniority list.

According to the scheme, contractors can get the payment early by paying a certain interest to the bank upfront. The scheme will particularly benefit those who borrowed or took financial help from third parties to implement the work.

The BBMP has not been serious about timely payments to contractors due to overspending. This has led to a two-year delay in payments, which has also impacted the quality of work as contractors reduce their expenses to make a profit.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BBMP
Bengaluru
contractor

What's Brewing

‘I’m lucky’, says Salman Rushdie on surviving NY attack

‘I’m lucky’, says Salman Rushdie on surviving NY attack

Rishab Shetty says next 'Kantara' movie will be prequel

Rishab Shetty says next 'Kantara' movie will be prequel

Turkey fears aftershocks after deadly earthquake

Turkey fears aftershocks after deadly earthquake

'Pathaan' crosses Rs 800 crore at worldwide box office

'Pathaan' crosses Rs 800 crore at worldwide box office

Life expectancy shorter for young in these countries

Life expectancy shorter for young in these countries

40% plants, animals in US at risk of extinction: Report

40% plants, animals in US at risk of extinction: Report

Lizzo wins Record of Year Grammy for 'About Damn Time'

Lizzo wins Record of Year Grammy for 'About Damn Time'

Turkey earthquake: Photos narrate horrific aftermath

Turkey earthquake: Photos narrate horrific aftermath

 