Pets put their best paw forward at mega show in Bengaluru

Animal lovers got a chance to interact with cats and dogs of varied breeds, both Indian native and rare foreign ones, here on Sunday.

Thousands of people attended PetGala, a dog and cat show organised by the Feline Club of India and Whiskas.

The few dogs present among the numerous others at the event were Belgian Shepherd and German Shepherd, Poodle, Labrador, Husky, Bull Dog, Pug, Great Dane, Terrier, Dachshund, Basset Hound, Beagle, Golden Retriever and Maltese. Among the cats were Bengal, Burmese, Persian, Ragdoll and Himalayan Cat.

The event hosted multiple activities for pet lovers like Dog Agility Zone, Pool Party, Pet Fashion Show, Interactive Games, etc. There was a mega adoption drive by MARS Petcare, which aims to encourage as many people to adopt Indian local dogs and cats. The other highlights were the International Utility Dog Sports demonstrating the rare Indian native dog breeds.

Multiple stalls exhibited supplements and grooming material for cats and dogs ranging from energy, joint strength and digestive health to foam cleanser, spray cleanser and anti-hair fall shampoo. Other stalls presented specified pet foods and nutrients and genetic testing of animals to diagnose genetic diseases.

“We are happy to organise such a mass event. We made sure to have an ambulance and veterinarians on standby. We have also separated the dogs and cats section to avoid accidents and have briefed the pet parents not to keep their pets on loose,” said S Kiran Kumar, event director of PetGala.

“This is my second time bringing my cat here. I bring her here to motivate and encourage people to adopt cats for themselves. This is the best experience one can have,” said a pet parent exhibiting her Persian Cat.

Anuradha, a dog parent, said: “It is a bit difficult to manage your pets, and you must remember to take care of their grooming needs, vaccinations, and regular health checkups. But if you love your pet, these things don’t matter. Your ‘me time’ is always with them. They help you relax.”