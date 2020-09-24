Plea against 'illegal' use of loudspeakers in mosques

Plea against 'illegal' use of loudspeakers in mosques

Ambarish B
Ambarish B,
  • Sep 24 2020, 01:11 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2020, 01:27 ist

The high court on Wednesday ordered Sampigehalli and Hennur police to conduct a spot inspection and submit a report on the “unauthorised” use of loudspeakers by seven mosques in Bharath Nagar, Thanisandra, Northeast Bengaluru. 

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka passed the order on a PIL petition filed by local residents. The petitioners contended that the mosques are using loudspeakers through the public address system in violation of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000. 

The bench directed the police to visit the mosques concerned during the hours mentioned in the petition and submit a report on the alleged use of loudspeakers in violation of the rules. The court also said action shall be taken in accordance with the law if the violations are found. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka High Court
Mosque
Bengaluru
Abhay Shreeniwas Oka
noise pollution

What's Brewing

PIL seeks action against Twitter over anti-India tweets

PIL seeks action against Twitter over anti-India tweets

NASA publishes Artemis plan to land 1st woman on Moon

NASA publishes Artemis plan to land 1st woman on Moon

Rare leopards seen near Beijing habitat after 20 yrs

Rare leopards seen near Beijing habitat after 20 yrs

Nowhere flight to nowhere land? AI plans scenic joyride

Nowhere flight to nowhere land? AI plans scenic joyride

 