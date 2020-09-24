Plea against 'illegal' use of loudspeakers in mosques

The high court on Wednesday ordered Sampigehalli and Hennur police to conduct a spot inspection and submit a report on the “unauthorised” use of loudspeakers by seven mosques in Bharath Nagar, Thanisandra, Northeast Bengaluru.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka passed the order on a PIL petition filed by local residents. The petitioners contended that the mosques are using loudspeakers through the public address system in violation of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

The bench directed the police to visit the mosques concerned during the hours mentioned in the petition and submit a report on the alleged use of loudspeakers in violation of the rules. The court also said action shall be taken in accordance with the law if the violations are found.