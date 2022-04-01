Plush restobar destroyed in morning fire, no casualties

A plush restobar in southwestern Bengaluru was destroyed in an accidental fire on Thursday, police said. But there were no casualties as the fire broke out in the morning, much before the establishment opens for the day.

The fire at Cosmo Resto Bar, located on Uttarahalli Main Road, RR Nagar, is believed to have originated in the kitchen before spreading to the dining hall and elsewhere. Police suspect it was caused by a short circuit.

According to police, the fire was discovered by an employee when he came to open the doors of the bar around 7.50 am. He was alarmed to see thick smoke inside and informed the bar in-charge, Yadav Mangal Singh.

The employee also alerted his colleagues staying on the fourth floor of the building. The group tried to douse the flames before firefighters arrived at the scene with a water bowser and got to work.

Although the fire had spread to the entire first floor of the building, firefighters acted quickly to prevent it from spreading further.

Fire started in kitchen

A senior officer in the Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services Department said no casualties had been reported in the incident though furniture, ceiling and electrical wires had been gutted.

The total loss is estimated at Rs 4 lakh. The fire started in the kitchen and then spread to the dining hall, he added.

Speaking to DH, Singh said it was a matter of relief that the fire broke out when the bar hadn’t opened for the day.

“Even our employees were on the fourth floor. They tried to douse the fire but it spread rapidly. So they all evacuated, and firefighters doused the flames,” he explained.