Police close case against Sankey Road flyover protesters

Halasuru Gate police, who had taken up the investigation of a case against the Sankey Road flyover protesters, filed a ‘B’ report in the court three days ago.

According to sources, the ‘B’ report was filed because there was insufficient evidence against the protesters.

The suo motu case was originally registered by the Sadashivanagar police following a protest on February 19 by more than 70 people against the flyover and road-widening project, which was already dropped by the BBMP as the forest department had not given clearance.

The FIR was registered against 70 people alleging unlawful assembly, obstructing public way, and other sections of the IPC.

Police had registered the FIR based on the high court directions regarding protests to be held only at Freedom Park. The case was transferred to the Halasuru Gate police by Bengaluru Police Commissioner C H Pratap Reddy.