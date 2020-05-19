Polite words, swift action: Change at Anekal quarantine facility

The report on the poor treatment meted out to 170 persons quarantined at a residential school in Anekal, who went on a flash protest, brought in a sea of change on Tuesday. Inmates reported dramatic improvement in facilities and quality of food.

On Monday, DH had reported on the state of affairs at the Kittur Rani Chennamma Residential School at Telagerahalli in Anekal taluk. The place had been identified as a quarantine facility for 170 passengers, including about 50 women and children, who arrived in a train from New Delhi.

It was a hectic day for staffers of the Anekal municipality as Tuesday started with cleaning work that went on till 4 pm. The operations came as a huge relief for the inmates after being forced to live in unhygienic conditions of dusty rooms, stinking toilets without water, since they were brought here on Saturday.

"We were so happy that we got water. The breakfast changed from lemon rice to poori-sagu and the quality of lunch and dinner has gone up. But it is not just the food quality or the hygiene, there is a huge change in the attitude of the officials and police,” said Sharana Basava Patil, a teacher and activist.

Bhagyamma, a 42-year-old passenger quarantined on another floor, said the toilets and bathrooms turned clean by afternoon. “Earlier, if we asked the officials or the police on duty here for some minor help, they would ignore us or even become rude. They respond positively now,” she said.

A person who had reported symptoms similar to Covid-19 was separated from others and placed in another room, while all other inmates underwent medical check-up.

The taluk officials were praised for responding to the complaints. “After the tahsildar came for an inspection, the entire machinery started working,” Patil said.

Anekal Tahsildar C Mahadev said, “Plumbing was bad, with broken tops leading to water loss. We are now providing hot water for bathing,” he said.

He said the women with children and senior citizens will be sent for home quarantine if they test negative for Coronavirus. Sources, however, said that the BBMP was yet to reach out to the taluk administration to provide help.