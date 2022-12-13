Poor visibility causes pile-up on Electronics City flyover

Poor visibility led to a pile-up on the Electronics City flyover in southern Bengaluru on Monday morning. While nobody was injured in the serial accident, two cars were damaged, police said.

The pile-up occurred on the elevated expressway near Garvebhavipalya around 8 am and caused a traffic jam until police towed away both vehicles.

Police said a car driver moving towards Electronics City applied sudden brakes after noticing waterlogging on the road. The car was moving at a high speed. Sudden brakes caused it to topple. A cab driver who was just behind the car tried to avoid hitting it but ended up crashing into the parapet.

Neither driver has filed a police complaint, saying the accident was caused by poor visibility rather than negligence.