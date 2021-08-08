Prohibitory orders to apply to festivals

The prohibition will be in place from 6 am on Monday till August 16, besides a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 08 2021, 05:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2021, 07:40 ist
Devotees visit the Sri Radhakrishna Temple in Sanjaynagar while adhering to Covid-19 protocol. Credit: DH File Photo/Janardhan B K

Police commissioner Kamal Pant on Saturday issued prohibitory orders in and around Bengaluru in view of the upcoming festivals. 

Following the guidelines issued by the chief secretary and chairman of the State Executive Committee, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, to contain the spread of Covid-19, the gathering of crowds is banned for cultural and religious functions and places of worship have to strictly follow all safety protocol. 

According to the order, the assembly of more than four people is banned, except for the purposes that are exempted or where the number of persons has already been specified by the government.

The prohibition will be in place from 6 am on Monday till August 16, besides a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am. Bus stands, metro/railway stations and airports are exempted from this order.

If anyone violates the aforesaid instructions, they will be punished under the Disaster Management Act, IPC Section 188 and Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act. 

