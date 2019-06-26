PU teachers disrupt evaluation camp over pending wages

A few members of the Karnataka State Pre-University College Principals Association allegedly entered the ongoing evaluation camp of second-year pre-university supplementary exams and tried to disrupt work on Tuesday.

According to evaluators who had taken up the mathematics paper, a few of the association members were angry that the former did not boycott the camp and take part in their protest demanding release of remuneration dues for evaluation of March 2019 exams.

The evaluators alerted the department of pre-university education officials who asked the association office-bearers to leave the camp or face consequences. Official sources from the department said, “After being warned by higher officials, the association members left the evaluation camp, as unauthorised entry to the evaluation centre is an offence.”

K T Srikante Gowda, president of the association, said, “We were not at the camp to disturb work. In fact, we were trying to convince the teachers who boycotted the evaluation to get back to work.”

Protest for dues

Hundreds of pre-university college teachers who took part in the evaluation work of March 2019 examinations staged a protest in Bengaluru on Tuesday demanding immediate release of remuneration dues.

The teachers called off the protest, following an assurance by Primary and Secondary Education Minister S R Srinivas that the dues will be cleared in a week.