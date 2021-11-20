Raid at BDA HQ unearths corruption in site allotment, land acquisition

Probing multiple complaints of irregularities in plot distribution, land acquisition and compensating landowners, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths raided the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) office in Vyalikaval, central Bengaluru, on Friday evening.

More than 80 ACB officials descended on the BDA headquarters and simultaneously searched the offices of four deputy secretaries and five senior officers in charge of the land acquisition wing, besides scouring rooms of 25 other officials. ACB sleuths seized several files related to site distribution, land acquisition and compensation.

ACB Bengaluru Urban Superintendent of Police J H Yatish Chandra, SP (Administration) Abdul Ahad, and SP (HQ) Uma Prashanth lead the operations along with five DySPs, 12 inspectors and more than 50 personnel.

They found that civic amenity sites in several layouts developed by the BDA have been distributed to undeserving people in violation of rules. Some BDA officials have connived with the office bearers of private associations to ensure the distribution of sites to undeserving people, they have found.

In some cases, officials found that the same site had been allocated to two people.

ACB sources told DH that officers collected evidence of corruption in site distribution and misappropriation of funds received from beneficiaries.

During the search operation, the entrances and doors of several offices were shut. Officials have also sealed offices from where incriminating files have been taken for further search on Saturday.

