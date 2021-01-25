Republic Day: Farmers' tractor rally in Bengaluru on Jan 26

More than 25,000 farmers from across Karnataka will hold a rally in Bengaluru on Tuesday in solidarity with their colleagues fighting against the farm laws in New Delhi.

Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, president, Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha's state unit, told a press conference that the farmers' parade would begin after the chief minister's Republic Day event.

"In case we are stopped on the highways, then we will shut down those highways," he warned.

Chandrashekhar stressed that the rally will be peaceful. "There will be no attack on any office nor will we lay siege to any others. Our programme doesn't involve throwing stones or lighting up fire. This will be a peaceful protest. We will travel in tractors, trucks, cars, and buses. We expect 8000 to 10,000 vehicles to take part in the event," he added.

Rally route

He said the rally will begin from Nice Junction at Tumkur Road and proceed towards Goraguntepalya, Yashwantpur before reaching Circle Maramma Temple near Malleshwaram 18th cross. From there, the farmers will reach Freedom Park via Ananda Rao Circle.

Labour unions, dalit associations, women's organisations and others are expected to take part in the event. "The farmers' rally in Delhi has already got the permission. We hope the government here will not obstruct our rally," he said.

He noted that the protest rally will be limited to Bengaluru on Tuesday and may spread to other centres in the coming days.

Another senior Raita Sangha leader, Badagalapura Nagendra, said the event has been organised under the banner of Samyukta Horata -Karnataka Vedike. Farmers from Kalyana Karnataka, Mysuru and Kodagu will take part.

The tractor rally from Madikeri will leave on Monday and arrive in Mysuru, from where it will proceed to Bengaluru via Mandya. Farmers coming from north Karnataka, including Belagavi and Hubballi, will halt in Chitradurga. Those arriving from Raichur and Ballari will halt in Tumakuru. Many are coming from Chikkaballapur and Kolar, he said.

A senior police officer said that the farmers have not approached them for permission. "We cannot give permission for tractors to enter the city as the slow-moving vehicles will create a traffic jam that cannot be managed," he said.