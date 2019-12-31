Revenue from year-end liquor sales to touch Rs 600 cr

Despite the economic downturn, tipplers continued to splurge on liquor during the last ten days of the year, resulting in unprecedented revenue for the state excise department.

The department is expected to end the year on an all-time high with liquor sales reaching Rs 600 crore in the last ten days. Data released by the department has revealed that it has broken last year’s record of Rs 481 crore from December 21 to 31.

As on December 30, the department has collected Rs 516 crore and is expected to make Rs 70 crore in the last day of the year.

“Considering that we’ve (already) broken the previous record, we’re confident of achieving a revenue of Rs 70 to 75 crore in the last day,” an official of the excise department in Bengaluru Urban told DH. “The last ten days of the year brings in higher revenue due to Christmas and New Year holidays, but revenues have seen significant increase this year.”

Data from the department reveals that sale of Indian made Liquor (IML) has surpassed beer. The department sold about 5.09 lakh cases of IML till December 30, it sold 4.97 lakh cases of Beer during the same period.

Those obtaining temporary licenses to sell liquor during the year-end have also brought considerable revenue to the department. It issued as many as 66 temporary licenses across the state, collecting revenue of Rs 1.16 crore.