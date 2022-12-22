Robotic, non-invasive surgeries make heart conditions easier to manage

Alcohol septal ablation (triggering artificial heart attack to loosen heart muscles) and left atrial appendage (procedure to avoid clots) are emerging as the new technology in complex heart surgeries.

With the World Health Organization (WHO) figures showing India contributes to a fifth of global cardiovascular disease-related deaths, advancing technology has made diagnosis, treatment and monitoring easier, said doctors from Manipal Hospitals, Sarjapur, at a press conference.

For instance, robotic surgery lessens tissue damage and blood loss, while shortening recovery time.

Rare diseases like hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (thickened heart muscle) can be treated with non-invasive techniques, the hospital’s consultant-interventional cardiologist Dr Saikat Kanjilal said.

“Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is a genetic condition that can cause abrupt cardiac arrest in patients under 40.

“One in 500 people have this condition, but most remain undiagnosed,” Dr Kanjilal said.

Dr Joseph Xavier, senior consultant and chief of cardio thoracic and vascular surgery, said doctors might see more octogenarians with degenerative aortic valve disease with increasing life expectancy.

“Replacing the diseased valve with an artificial one without open heart surgery is a big advancement — called trans-catheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI),” Dr Xavier said.

Patients can be discharged in two days after the hour-long procedure.

Dr Xavier said the hospital performed three successful surgeries, including one on a 93-year-old.