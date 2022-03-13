Rohit Sharma's six injures spectator in Bengaluru Test match

A six struck by Indian captain Rohit Sharma during the second Test match against Sri Lanka injured a spectator at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Gaurav Vikas Parvar, 22, was taken to HOSMAT hospital on Magrath Road with a nasal bone fracture and a cut injury after being hit by the ball. He was treated for both injuries and discharged.

Dr Ajith Benedict Rayan, Medical Director and Vice-President of HOSMAT, who was also at the stadium, said, “I was watching the match behind the pavilion and saw a young man in the deep stand being hit by the ball. He was brought to the medical room in the stadium by KSCA (Karnataka State Cricket Association) volunteers.”

The hospital is the official partner of KSCA for treatment of player-injuries. “We dressed the wound with a compression bandage and sent him to the hospital in an ambulance. The X-ray showed an hairline fracture of the nasal bone that didn’t need surgery. He needed stitches though. The suture will be removed in a week,” he said.

This is the second ball injury that the hospital is treating in recent times.

“Pre-pandemic there was a similar incident after a six hit by Hardik Pandya injured a spectator,” Rayan said. “Spectators always try to catch the ball to keep it as a souvenir when it flies into the stands. But since they’re not professional players, they get injured in the process. We suggest moving away from the ball instead of towards it to avoid injury.”

Gaurav’s brother Rajesh said, “He is doing fine. He was discharged from the hospital and is coming to the stadium to watch the match now. The volunteers helped us.”

