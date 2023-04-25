Rotary Bangalore donates three ambulances 

The Rotary Club of Bangalore held its 41st weekly meeting at the Rotary House of Friendship on Monday, an occasion in which they donated ambulances and organised the culmination of the rotary inter-collegiate debate competition.

The Nightingales elder care center, the Home of Hope shelter for the homeless, and the burns ward at Victoria Hospital each received a Maruti Eeco ambulance, complete with advanced hospital kits. This is expected to benefit 5,000 people annually.

Dr Radha Murthy, co-founder of Nightingales Medical Trust, Dr Shankarappa, head of burns ward, Victoria Hospital, and Auto Raja, founder of New Ark Mission of India, expressed their gratitude for the donation.

The club will inaugurate a pair of dialysis machines, one in each of two government hospitals, on Tuesday.

The final round of Rotary Yadalam Nanjaiah Setty Rolling Shield for the 33rd Annual Rotary Inter-Collegiate Debate Competition 2022-23 featured five teams from various colleges.

A panel of judges, including Serah John, co-founder and CEO of BlueTimbre; Sreedevi Raghavan, founder and CEO of Tattvamassi; and Samar Singh Sheikhawat, an independent consultant, assessed the participants.

Vishruth and Siddharth from the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) won the debate. MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology’s Gokul Kumar and Guru Dutt bagged the second spot, while IIIT’s Khadarabad Tahir Mohammed and Nikita Kiran were placed third.