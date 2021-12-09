Rowdy speeds away in SUV before gang’s lethal attack

Narayanaswamy, a resident of Bannerghatta Road, mentioned in his police complaint that the attack took place on December 1

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy
  Dec 09 2021
  • updated: Dec 09 2021, 01:16 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

A rowdy-sheeter has dramatically escaped a brutal attempt on his life by managing to speed away on his SUV before his attackers could get him.

In what appears like scenes taken straight out of a movie script, JCB Narayana alias Narayanaswamy drove away in his damaged Toyota Innova Crysta, bearing registration number KA-05-NA-5139, before his attackers Avinash and Pradeep could incapacitate him. The duo, known to Narayanaswamy, earlier crashed their Maruti Suzuki Eeco into his SUV.

Narayanaswamy, a resident of Bannerghatta Road, mentioned in his police complaint that the attack took place on December 1 when he was driving his SUV on 12th Cross, DLF Road, in Classic Layout. They blocked the way with their vehicle and Avinash and Pradeep ran towards Narayanaswamy saying they should kill him at any cost. They even brandished lethal weapons.

But before they could attack him, Narayanaswamy stepped on the gas and sped away in his SUV. He told police that Avinash, Pradeep and their associates had been wanting to harm him. Begur police have filed an attempt to murder case and are probing.

