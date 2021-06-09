RWAs team up to help vaccinate over 5,000 in a week; 10,000 more soon

ChangeMakers of Kanakapura Road Association (CMKRA), a consortium of over 80 Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs), has facilitated the vaccination of more than 5,000 residents spread across six wards in the city over the last week. The collective has proposed to take the vaccination number to 15,000.

The paid vaccinations are conducted in partnership with four hospitals.

“In less than a week, CMKRA has already held 10 vaccination drives in over 20 locations. The drives have not only helped residents from host apartment societies, but also people residing in smaller communities and private layouts in eight wards around Kanakapura Road, from Sarakki signal to NICE road junction,” a spokesperson of the collective said.

Read | Some Bengaluru zones still have high positivity rate

CMKRA has also proposed to launch free vaccination drives for over 4,000 support staff, household help, security and their families in the coming weeks, they said.

The venues for the vaccinations are sponsored by partner RWAs in their apartment campus and all arrangements are made to ensure social distancing, crowd management and safe administration of the vaccine.

The hospital partners have a team of 8-10 healthcare workers along with an ambulance on standby to ensure a quick and efficient drive.

Besides the vaccination drives, CMKRA has also relaunched its ambulance service that was in operation during the first wave last year.

Read | Karnataka reports less than 10,000 new Covid-19 cases, 179 deaths

A free transport service, Sanjeevini is also part of the CMKRA agenda. This service helps senior citizens and residents with no transport options to book the vehicle for doctors’ appointments and vaccinations.

Among the wards covered by CMKRA are Uttarahalli, Yelachenahalli, Jaraganahalli, Gottigere, Anjanapura, Konanakunte, Vasanthpura and Hemmigepura.