Karnataka reports less than 10,000 new Covid-19 cases, 179 deaths

Karnataka on Tuesday reported less than 10,000 new Covid-19 cases and 179 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 27.17 lakh and the toll to 32,099.

The day also saw 23,449 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases. Out of 9,808 new cases reported on Tuesday,

2,028 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 7,664 discharges and 44 deaths. Cumulatively 27,17,289 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 32,099 deaths and 24,60,165 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.

The total number of active cases is 2,25,004. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 7.53 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.82 per cent.

Out of 179 deaths reported on Tuesday, 44 were from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru (15), Haveri (11), Shivamogga (10), Hassan (9), Bengaluru Rural (8), followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 2,028, Mysuru 974, Shivamogga 703, Hassan 659, Tumakuru 589, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district also topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,87,146, followed by Mysuru 1,53,072 and Tumakuru 1,09,254. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 10,70,062, followed by Mysuru 1,37,259 and Tumakuru 98,178.

Cumulatively a total of 3,08,62,227 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,30,224 were done on Tuesday alone.