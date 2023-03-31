‘Save UVCE’: Students take out protest in Bengaluru

Hundreds of students of University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE), Bengaluru, staged a protest in Freedom Park on Thursday demanding the state government to ‘Save UVCE’ by providing financial

assistance.

The protest was led by the All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO), who have demanded to consider it as a priority to save the university. “By giving autonomy, the government is trying to privatise UVCE in the name of autonomy,” said Ajay Kamath from AIDSO.

The protestors even demanded the government release funds for the payment of salaries for teachers.

It can be recalled that the UVCE teachers’ association said it would take out a protest as there is no clarity on who will pay the salaries.

Bangalore University (BU) said it cannot pay as there are no funds and UVCE authorities have also not provided clarity on it.