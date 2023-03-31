‘Save UVCE’: Students take out protest in Bengaluru

‘Save UVCE’: Students take out protest in Bengaluru

The protestors even demanded the government release funds for the payment of salaries for teachers

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 31 2023, 03:22 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2023, 05:01 ist
Hundreds of students of University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE), Bengaluru, staged a protest in Freedom Park. Credit: Special Arrangement

Hundreds of students of University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE), Bengaluru, staged a protest in Freedom Park on Thursday demanding the state government to ‘Save UVCE’ by providing financial
assistance.

The protest was led by the All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO), who have demanded to consider it as a priority to save the university. “By giving autonomy, the government is trying to privatise UVCE in the name of autonomy,” said Ajay Kamath from AIDSO.

Also Read | Value education good, but concerns remain
 

The protestors even demanded the government release funds for the payment of salaries for teachers.

It can be recalled that the UVCE teachers’ association said it would take out a protest as there is no clarity on who will pay the salaries.

Bangalore University (BU) said it cannot pay as there are no funds and UVCE authorities have also not provided clarity on it.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Visvesvaraya College of Engineering
Bengaluru
Protests

Related videos

What's Brewing

Musk overtakes Obama as most followed Twitter account

Musk overtakes Obama as most followed Twitter account

Exam fear drives class 10 student to suicide in K'taka

Exam fear drives class 10 student to suicide in K'taka

Hyderabad man buys idlis worth Rs 6 lakh over a year

Hyderabad man buys idlis worth Rs 6 lakh over a year

Scientists detect ultramassive blackhole via new method

Scientists detect ultramassive blackhole via new method

India 2nd-largest market for Singapore cruise industry

India 2nd-largest market for Singapore cruise industry

 