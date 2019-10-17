Sign attendance register or face pay cut: Mayor to BBMP

Mayor Gowtham Kumar on Wednesday inspected the Jayanagar shopping complex, and took officials to task over waste being dumped in front of the BBMP office.

Addressing health and revenue officials and the chief engineer, stormwater drains, the mayor expressed disappointment over officials not signing the attendance register regularly.

The mayor told the officials that regular attendance must be maintained or they must face pay cut for a week.

About shops that have come up in the parking space of the complex, Kumar said: “Space will soon be made available for parking. A meeting will be held with top officials in this regard. The old complex is undergoing repair work and it will be completed soon.”