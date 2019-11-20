Soon, a command centre for trash disposal

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is finalising plans to set up a command control centre for solid waste management.

The centre would prioritise and monitor the whole array of activities in solid waste management, right from door-to-door collection to transportation, quantitative analysis and categorisation of waste.

While tracking the auto tippers through maps connected to the Global Positioning System (GPS), the centre will send an alarm to the tipper if it overstays in an area, and indicate a breach in the procedure.

For their part, drivers of auto tippers should update the quantity and type of waste gathered from each household to help the BBMP understand the pattern and quantity of waste generated in a given area.

The command control area established in the BBMP head office would send messages to top-level officials as well as those deputed in the areas concerned to direct the contractor and pourakarmikas involved in door-to-door collection of garbage over specific issues.

Access to citizens

The centre would also allow the public to access garbage collection details such as waste collection timings in their area. Citizens can raise complaints with civic authorities in case of failures in the waste collection.

By setting up the system, the BBMP wants to determine the precise amount of waste produced in the city on a daily basis.

The existing system only allows the BBMP to find out waste generation from the number of trips compactors make to the landfill sites.

Looking to implement the plan under the Smart Cities Mission, the civic body has finalised the technical components and would come up with the cost estimation in a month’s time.

“We have finalised the technical components and will send the draft for approval,” S Sarfaraz Khan, joint commissioner for SWM, BBMP, told DH.

“We can study the process involved in waste management through the system and adopt suitable action, depending on the pattern. The system would reflect non-collection of waste from the house on contractors with a fine.”