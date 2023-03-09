Tale of a runaway groom, frantic wife, and Bangalore traffic

We have all lost ample amounts of time, money, energy and all things dear to us while being stuck in Bangalore traffic. Ever lost a groom?

No, this is not a joke, but rather a matter of grave heartbreak for a newlywed as her groom fled from the car and never came back.

Vijay George(name changed) was stuck in Bangalore traffic with his wife on February 16, a seemingly normal day of congestion and clutter on the roads of Mahadevapura when he opened the front door and fled. Incidentally, it was just a day after their wedding when George left his wife and car stranded in the middle of the road. The two were coming back from the church and were stuck near Pai Layout where the incident took place.

The wife filed an FIR on March 5 after her husband did not return for several days and her search yielded no leads. The police investigation is underway.

Allegedly George’s former lover had been threatening to share their intimate photographs and videos publicly. In conversation with The Times of India, George’s wife shared that she was aware of his past relationship with the woman and had assured him of full support from her side.

“I was informed about this affair even before the marriage, but I agreed to marry him as he had promised to leave her.”

George reportedly had an affair with a mother of two while he worked for his father in Goa. The woman also worked in the same company as a clerk and so did her husband. Apparently, George’s mother too was aware of the relationship her son shared with the married woman in Goa. Despite his continued affair, George had assured his mother that he had put an end to his relationship.

As George’s wife hopes for his safety and return, she revealed that her husband was prone to “suicidal tendencies” and the pressure of this woman’s threats drove him away.